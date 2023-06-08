Network Specialist

Snr Network and Security Administrator

Opportunity at international, stable and growing company

Seeking only the best!

Salary negotiable, depending on experience

If you are passionate about IT, Network and security and have a rock-solid work ethic, you just may qualify to join our strongly bonded team of expert We’re looking for individuals who take extreme ownership of their projects, shows exceptional pride, drive, passion, and a willingness to learn – if we are preaching what you are practising, we’d love to hear from you.

So, what’s your mission?

You’ll need to bring an IT Network and security skill set passion, and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity. We have a collaborative team who work together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to our customers.

We care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality security. We’ll be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.

Could you be who we are looking for?

Server and Storage Systems

Maintenance

Upkeep/Patching

Decommissioning

Migrations to Azure

Backups and Restores

Health Monitoring

Troubleshooting

Security Hardening

Setup and Domain Join

VMWARE Virtualization

Network Systems

Maintenance

Improvements

Config Backups

Troubleshooting

Routing and ACL’s

Health and Link Monitoring

Security Hardening

Setup and Domain Join

VMWARE Virtualization

Firewall Systems

Maintenance

Improvements

Security Hardening

IPSec

Site 2 Site with Azure Management

NAT

Access Rules

Routing

Domain Management

GPO

Groups

Users

Access Permissions

AAD Sync

Service Accounts

Internal DNS Management

External DNS Management

Network, Server and Services Monitoring

Setting up or Managing Domains in AD, Azure AD, O365, Mimecast, Cloudflare, Godaddy

Azure Administrator

Reservations

Security Best Practices

Infra Implementations

Infra Troubleshooting

Infra Testing

Infra Improvements

VNET and Subnet Management

Service Monitoring and Logging

Subscriptions Management

Tenant Management

AAD policy management

AAD conditional access, MFA management

AAD Users and Groups management

Security Engineer

CIS Compliance

Azure Security best practices (Refer to Microsoft Well-Architected Framework – Security )

SIEM Logging, Monitoring and Alerting

ORCA Management and Risk Remediation (Azure)

Internal Vulnerability Scanning and Remediation

External Vulnerability Scanning and Remediation

Azure Application Gateway WAF policy management

Certificates Management for the Group Domains

OWASP Scans on endpoints before the go to Production

Policies and Procedures updates yearly concerning Security

Firewall Management and Review

Data transmission, storage and processing security and compliance

Cloudflare Security controls

Cloudflare WARP (ZTNA) Management

Additional Knowledge of services would be an added value:

Cloudflare,GoDaddy,Marcaria,1-Grid (External DNS and Registries)

PRTG (Monitoring Services)

Mimecast (Mail Gateway Service)

Shodan (external monitoring)

Rappid7 Nexpose (Vulnerability management for Production systems)

ManageEngine Endpoint Central & ServiceDesk Plus

RunZero (Rumble – Asset inventorying system)

Symantec (Anti Virus)

Sendmarc DMARC

SendGrid Mailer systems

Product agreement and sla renewals

AKS Management (Node Management, Deployment Management, PV Backups, PVC Management, Ingress Rules)

AKS Upkeep (Cluster Upgrades, Helm Upgrades, Fault Finding, Resource Requests and Limits, AutoScaling, Disruption Budgets)

Microservices Management

DevOps Automation Pipelines

DevOps Service Connections Management

DevOps Access Control

Change Management

Code review for release stages

Manage Pipeline Gates and Approvals for Production safeguards

Bonus points for:

5 Year Min Experience with the following knowledge and Experience:

Certification for Microsoft and Azure essential, and Network Security

Desired Skills:

Azure –

Azure security –

IT security administration –

IT network administration –

IT Storage Systems –

Vmware –

Firewall systems –

Domain Management –

ORACA management –

Risk Remediation –

Cloudflare –

Mimecast –

Godaddy –

Azure AD –

O365 –

OWASP Scans –

Cloudflare WARP

About The Employer:

International company with strong ethics, fast growing and offering excellent career paths for pasionate individuals.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position