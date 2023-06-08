Network Specialist

Snr Network and Security Administrator
Opportunity at international, stable and growing company
Seeking only the best!
Salary negotiable, depending on experience
If you are passionate about IT, Network and security and have a rock-solid work ethic, you just may qualify to join our strongly bonded team of expert We’re looking for individuals who take extreme ownership of their projects, shows exceptional pride, drive, passion, and a willingness to learn – if we are preaching what you are practising, we’d love to hear from you.
So, what’s your mission?
You’ll need to bring an IT Network and security skill set passion, and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity. We have a collaborative team who work together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to our customers.
We care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality security. We’ll be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.
Could you be who we are looking for?
Server and Storage Systems
- Maintenance
- Upkeep/Patching
- Decommissioning
- Migrations to Azure
- Backups and Restores
- Health Monitoring
- Troubleshooting
- Security Hardening
- Setup and Domain Join
- VMWARE Virtualization
Network Systems
- Maintenance
- Improvements
- Config Backups
- Troubleshooting
- Routing and ACL’s
- Health and Link Monitoring
- Security Hardening
- Setup and Domain Join
- VMWARE Virtualization
Firewall Systems
- Maintenance
- Improvements
- Security Hardening
- IPSec
- Site 2 Site with Azure Management
- NAT
- Access Rules
- Routing
Domain Management
- GPO
- Groups
- Users
- Access Permissions
- AAD Sync
- Service Accounts
- Internal DNS Management
- External DNS Management
- Network, Server and Services Monitoring
- Setting up or Managing Domains in AD, Azure AD, O365, Mimecast, Cloudflare, Godaddy
Azure Administrator
- Reservations
- Security Best Practices
- Infra Implementations
- Infra Troubleshooting
- Infra Testing
- Infra Improvements
- VNET and Subnet Management
- Service Monitoring and Logging
- Subscriptions Management
- Tenant Management
- AAD policy management
- AAD conditional access, MFA management
- AAD Users and Groups management
Security Engineer
- CIS Compliance
- Azure Security best practices (Refer to Microsoft Well-Architected Framework – Security )
- SIEM Logging, Monitoring and Alerting
- ORCA Management and Risk Remediation (Azure)
- Internal Vulnerability Scanning and Remediation
- External Vulnerability Scanning and Remediation
- Azure Application Gateway WAF policy management
- Certificates Management for the Group Domains
- OWASP Scans on endpoints before the go to Production
- Policies and Procedures updates yearly concerning Security
- Firewall Management and Review
- Data transmission, storage and processing security and compliance
- Cloudflare Security controls
- Cloudflare WARP (ZTNA) Management
Additional Knowledge of services would be an added value:
- Cloudflare,GoDaddy,Marcaria,1-Grid (External DNS and Registries)
- PRTG (Monitoring Services)
- Mimecast (Mail Gateway Service)
- Shodan (external monitoring)
- Rappid7 Nexpose (Vulnerability management for Production systems)
- ManageEngine Endpoint Central & ServiceDesk Plus
- RunZero (Rumble – Asset inventorying system)
- Symantec (Anti Virus)
- Sendmarc DMARC
- SendGrid Mailer systems
- Product agreement and sla renewals
- AKS Management (Node Management, Deployment Management, PV Backups, PVC Management, Ingress Rules)
- AKS Upkeep (Cluster Upgrades, Helm Upgrades, Fault Finding, Resource Requests and Limits, AutoScaling, Disruption Budgets)
- Microservices Management
- DevOps Automation Pipelines
- DevOps Service Connections Management
- DevOps Access Control
- Change Management
- Code review for release stages
- Manage Pipeline Gates and Approvals for Production safeguards
Bonus points for:
5 Year Min Experience with the following knowledge and Experience:
Certification for Microsoft and Azure essential, and Network Security
Desired Skills:
- Azure –
- Azure security –
- IT security administration –
- IT network administration –
- IT Storage Systems –
- Vmware –
- Firewall systems –
- Domain Management –
- ORACA management –
- Risk Remediation –
- Cloudflare –
- Mimecast –
- Godaddy –
- Azure AD –
- O365 –
- OWASP Scans –
- Cloudflare WARP
About The Employer:
International company with strong ethics, fast growing and offering excellent career paths for pasionate individuals.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund