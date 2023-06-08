Paratus Botswana completes Gaborone metro fibre ring

Paratus Botswana has completed its new metro fibre ring around Gaborone, providing secured, high-speed connectivity to businesses and individuals in the area.

Country MD of Paratus Botswana, Shawn Bruwer says that many of its financial services clients, including leading banks, have already switched over to the new network.

“The metro fibre ring in Gaborone allows secure connectivity – and it is totally independent and fully protected. We offer business customers the network service they deserve and need because it bolsters the ever-increasing bandwidth and uptime requirements.”

The Paratus Gaborone fibre network also strengthens the company’s network resilience and gives businesses uninterrupted access to essential services even in the event of an outage or network disruption.

Paratus Botswana initially invested in microwave infrastructure and created an independent network in Gaborone that extended across the border into South Africa. With its latest fibre investment and the new Gaborone fibre ring, Paratus Botswana connects all critical areas in the city and provides Botswana with a seamless add-on to its existing infrastructure backbone. It forms part of Paratus Botswana’s ongoing investment in its network infrastructure to meet the growing demand for telecommunications services in the country. It aligns with the government’s plan – Botswana Vision 2036 – to transform the country from an upper-middle-income to a high-income country.

The three-year project involved the construction of a fibre-optic network that connects business and residential areas in Botswana. By circling Gaborone, the Paratus Botswana fibre network also complements existing services, including national and international network services, internet, voice, satellite, structured cabling, and hosting solutions. Most importantly, it connects to five data centres across the city.

“The completion of this fibre ring forms part of the Paratus Group vision to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service,” says CEO of the Paratus Group, Schalk Erasmus. “We aim to double revenue within the next five years through investing in and deploying the best infrastructure. We have carved the Paratus path across the continent with due care and attention in delivering Africa’s quality network. We were born in Africa, we know Africa, and we believe there should be no limits for quality connectivity in Africa.”