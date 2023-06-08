Project Manager IT

As a Senior Project Manager specialising in Internet of Things projects, you will be responsible for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of complex and highly technical solutions within the smart spaces, utilities, and heavy industries. Your role will involve leading cross-functional teams, coordinating resources, and ensuring project objectives are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards. You will collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, external vendors, and customers to drive project success. You will manage projects encompassing POC/POV (Proof of Concepts/Proof of Value) and mass Internet of Things solution rollouts.

This will be a 12 month contract with possibility of renewal and will be based in Centurion, Pretoria.

Professional Experience:

3 to 5 years’ experience as a Systems Engineer, or Technical /Solution Architect.

7 to 10 years’ proven experience as a Senior Project Manager, successfully leading and delivering complex Technical / Internet of Things projects.

Experience in the industry verticals such as telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities, and heavy

industry preferred.

Experience in both technology rollout / delivery and operations (plan, build, operate) can be

advantageous.

Ultimately, the Delivery team hiring for the position will consider the candidate’s overall experience,

including their track record in successfully delivering complex technical projects, their knowledge of Internet of Things technologies and project management methodologies, and their ability to effectively manage cross functional teams.

Educational Background:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or a related field.

College or University diploma or degree in Project Management.

Project Management Professional (PMI) certification advantageous.

Agile certification advantageous.

Major Accountabilities:

Project leadership: Take ownership of multiple Internet of Things projects simultaneously, leading and inspiring cross- functional teams to achieve project goals and deliverables. Influence and engage at an Executive level.

Project Management methodologies: Proficiency in project management methodologies such as PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge), Prince2 (Projects in Controlled Environments), and Agile is vital. This knowledge will enable you to effectively plan, execute, and control projects, ensuring adherence to established best practices.

Project planning: Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, schedules / timeline, budget, resource allocation, risk assessment, and mitigation strategies, considering the unique requirements of POC/POV initiatives and mass IoT solution rollouts. Responsible for project initiation and mobilization. Overall, responsible for project demand and resource management.

Technical expertise: A solid understanding of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, architectures, and industry trends is crucial. This includes familiarity with IoT platforms, connectivity options (e.g., cellular, Wi-Fi, LPWAN), infrastructure, databases, APIs, edge computing, sensor technologies, UI/UX, AI/ML, and cloud-based solutions (public and private). A strong technical background and familiarity with IoT systems and technologies are necessary to effectively communicate with technical teams, make informed decisions, and resolve technical challenges. Delivery expectation is of complex and highly technical solutions within the telecommunications, smart spaces, utilities, and heavy industry verticals.

Stakeholder management: Engage and collaborate with internal teams, external partners, customers, and vendors to ensure clear communication, alignment of objectives, and successful project outcomes.

Project scope management: Manage the project scope, which includes as a minimum:

Hardware solutions and deployment

Software development and deployment

Integration

Unit and E2E testing

UI/UX

Data analytics and reporting

Cyber security

Service management

Training enablement

Supply chain and logistics

SHEQ management

Budgets

Resource management

Risk management: Identify potential risks and issues, proactively develop contingency plans, and drive mitigation strategies to ensure project success.

Budget management: Full responsibility for managing the project revenue, costs and ensuring profitability. Responsible for invoicing, purchase requisitions, resource effort management and all change management requests.

Project governance and documentation: Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation, including project charter, proposals, contracts, customer requirement definition, statement of work, high / low level designs, project plans, project success criteria, change requests, delivery acceptance certificate, invoicing, purchase requisitions, status reports, steerco, work-stream, and daily meeting minutes and other project-related artefacts. All artefacts to be managed via [URL Removed] as primary PPM Tool.

