Senior C# (Angular, NeXT) Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Join a dynamic and innovative team that is transforming the way businesses build software solutions. Our fast-paced global provider of custom software solutions is seeking a Senior C# Developer with expertise in Angular and NeXT. As part of our mission to design, develop, and maintain cutting-edge software applications, you will play a pivotal role in delivering high-quality solutions for our clients. We operate in a collaborative and globally distributed environment, with teams based in multiple locations including Joburg, London, Nairobi, and Cape Town.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead and participate in the development of complex software applications using C#, Angular, and NeXT technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define technical requirements, design innovative solutions, and ensure timely delivery.

Take ownership of assigned projects, ensuring adherence to coding standards, best practices, and quality guidelines.

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Perform code reviews and offer constructive feedback to improve code quality and maintainability.

Actively participate in knowledge-sharing initiatives and contribute to the documentation of development processes and standards.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, technologies, and frameworks related to C#, Angular, and NeXT.

Troubleshoot and debug complex issues, collaborating with team members to identify and implement effective solutions.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, propose technical solutions, and provide accurate estimates for project planning.

Ensure the security, scalability, and performance optimization of software applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent experience will also be considered.

Extensive experience (8+ years) in C# development, with a focus on building enterprise-level applications.

Strong expertise (5+ years) in Angular and NeXT frameworks, including hands-on experience with TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.

Proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects using Agile development methodologies.

Solid understanding of software development principles, design patterns, and architectural concepts.

Proficient in writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code, with a strong emphasis on code quality and test-driven development.

Experience with Azure or other cloud platforms is highly desirable.

Familiarity with relational databases (e.g., SQL Server) and ORM frameworks (e.g., Entity Framework).

If you are a highly skilled Senior C# Developer with a passion for Angular, NeXT, and delivering innovative software solutions, we invite you to join our team and contribute to our mission of revolutionizing the software development industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyse and resolve complex technical issues.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively within a globally distributed team.

