Senior Data Analyst

DATA ANYALYST – FINANCIAL SERVICES
R1 000 000 PER ANNUM
CAPE TOWN
Client seeks a qualified CA/ Actuary or Engineer with previous experience preferably in the Financial Services Industry. Experience in working with big data essential. The role involves monitoring and reviewing remuneration and incentive schemes within a Sales and Distribution channel. Financial modelling of new business initiatives, translating data into insights, designing models that track metrics and schemes. Candidate must be strategic, able to collaborate and be innovative.
Desired Skills:
- QUALIFICATION
- Financial Modelling
- Translate Data
- Design Models
- Working with Big Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services Corporate based in Cape Town offers excellent Benefits and Career Opportunity.