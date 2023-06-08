Senior Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

DATA ANYALYST – FINANCIAL SERVICES

R1 000 000 PER ANNUM

CAPE TOWN

Client seeks a qualified CA/ Actuary or Engineer with previous experience preferably in the Financial Services Industry. Experience in working with big data essential. The role involves monitoring and reviewing remuneration and incentive schemes within a Sales and Distribution channel. Financial modelling of new business initiatives, translating data into insights, designing models that track metrics and schemes. Candidate must be strategic, able to collaborate and be innovative.

Desired Skills:

QUALIFICATION

Financial Modelling

Translate Data

Design Models

Working with Big Data

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services Corporate based in Cape Town offers excellent Benefits and Career Opportunity.

Learn more/Apply for this position