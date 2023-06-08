Senior Java Backend Developer (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior Java Backend Developer is sought by a cutting-edge HealthTech Specialist based in Centurion whose role will include delivering high-quality code, contributing to written design documents, test plans and test results while pushing creative thinking beyond the boundaries. You will also ensure regular feedback to the Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities and also inspire co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence. The successful incumbent will have 6 years’ work experience with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later and Java 8 or higher proficiency. You must also have 4 years’ work experience with Java EE 7/8 or later & designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework. You must possess a general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database & system design.

DUTIES:

Technical Effort Management –

Adhere to coding standards.

Consistently deliver high-quality code.

Develop/Contribute to the written design documents, test plans and test results.

Manage and implement changes required for project implementation.

Ensure that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company standards.

Development –

Proactively seek opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

Share acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

Mentor those with less experience through informal channels.

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

Problem Solving –

Identify critical issues with ease.

Exhibit confidence and knowledge of emerging industry practices when solving business problems.

Push creative thinking beyond the boundaries of existing industry practices.

Understand how various issues affect each other and the outcome of projects.

Improve upon existing approaches by seeking opportunities to creatively transform current industry practices into fresh alternative solutions.

Communication –

Ensure regular feedback to Team Leader and/or Project Managers on development activities.

Resolve and/or escalate issues in a timely fashion.

Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

Leadership –

Assume additional responsibility without being asked.

Inspire co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.

Opportunity exists to become the Team Leader and/or Technical Lead.

Teamwork –

Demonstrate the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results.

Acknowledge and appreciate each team member’s contributions.

Respect input from other team members.

Keep track of lessons learned and share those lessons with team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience –

Working with relational databases (RDBMS), preferably PostgreSQL 10 and later.

Java 8 or higher proficiency will be required.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience –

Java EE 7/8 or later experience will be required.

Designing and implementing solutions within the J2EE framework.

Other –

Possess a general understanding in the areas of application and Object-Oriented Programming, database and system design.

Understands relevant development and support methodologies, processes and standards.

Advantageous –

Oracle Java Certification.

Experience working with WildFly Application server Version 10 and later.

COMMENTS:

