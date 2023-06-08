Senior Microsoft Server Specialist (Exchange) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

3 to 6 month contract

As a Microsoft Server Specialist, you’ll be responsible for supporting the IT infrastructure of our organisation. This will involve installing and maintaining servers on our network and ensuring that they’re running at peak performance.

You’ll also need to ensure that all server hardware is up-to-date with respect to software drivers and OS patches.

Requirements

Provides training to other members of the organization to enable them to install and manage the system, as well as to install new applications or software, or troubleshoot current problems

Sets up, configures, tests, operates, and maintains servers

Recommends new application software, and recommends hardware, software, and peripheral equipment to satisfy operational and service requirements

Provides configuration guidance to end users, service providers and/or OEMs on installation, servicing, maintenance and configuration of Microsoft Server and Desktop products

Develops new systems, applications and databases and maintains and/or supports existing systems and databases

Ensures that the server hardware is configured properly for the application it is running and has minimal impact on other servers, systems, users or services

Troubleshoots any issues that arise in the infrastructure

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field required

5 year experience working with Microsoft products and services preferred

Experience with Active Directory and/or Exchange Server is necessary.

VMware and Hyper V certified or highly capable.

Azure Cloud experience

Dell Hardware / Storage / SAN experienced

Desired Skills:

exchange

active directory

vmware

