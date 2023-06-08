Senior Mobile Applications Developer – EvdB – Gauteng Pretoria

- The incumbent in this position will report to the Senior Manager.
- The person will be working closely with the solutions architect and business analyst as well as members of ICT team. The purpose of this position is to enhance the development capacity in the modernization programme of the organization and to ensure that projects are successfully scoped, designed, built, tested and implemented in the organization.
- Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
- Produce fully functional mobile applications writing clean code
- Develop APIs to integrate services on business platforms
- Gather specific requirements and suggest solutions
- Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions
- Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance
- Design interfaces to improve user experience
- Liaise with Product development team to plan new features
- Ensure new and legacy applications meet quality standards
- Research and suggest new mobile products, applications and protocols
- Stay up-to-date with new technology trends
Minimum Requirements:
Required Minimum Education/training:
- Three Year Qualification in Computer Science or certification in IT Programming
- Alternatively, experience needs to be demonstrated in all three required programming languages.
Required Minimum Experience:
- Mobile “full stack” development experience, minimum5 years.
- At least 3 years web/API developer experience.
- Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the APP/PLAY stores.
- Proven experience of applying cross platform mobile frameworks e.g., ionic, Codename One, React Native etc.
- In-depth knowledge of object oriented programming e.g., C#, GO, Java, Objective-C, Swift, etc.
- Knowledge of backend integration between mobile applications and databases.
- Familiarity with OOP design principles.
Competencies:
- Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude
- Ability to perform in a team environment
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Development
- web/API
- React Native
- object oriented programming