Service Desk Agent

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join our company on a permanent contract in Lynwood, Pretoria.

Our ideal candidate must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Log and record all customer cases on Manage Engine

Maintain each ticket with valid updated and feedback.

Perform Administrative activities.

Monitor system.

Record and report any potential issues to relevant key stake holders.

Monthly and or Weekly Customer Reports

Preferred Qualifications:

National Senior Certificate

Technical IT Qualification

Experience required:

2 Years IT Service Desk Experience or Relevant

Microsoft office skill

Soft Sills

ITIL Awareness

Able to communicate with Seniors and Peers

Work environment:

Office Building, Open Floor

Physical demands:

The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving – Normal office requirements

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position