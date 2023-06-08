Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 8, 2023

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join our company on a permanent contract in Lynwood, Pretoria.

Our ideal candidate must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Log and record all customer cases on Manage Engine

  • Maintain each ticket with valid updated and feedback.

  • Perform Administrative activities.

  • Monitor system.

  • Record and report any potential issues to relevant key stake holders.

  • Monthly and or Weekly Customer Reports

Preferred Qualifications:

  • National Senior Certificate

  • Technical IT Qualification

Experience required:

  • 2 Years IT Service Desk Experience or Relevant

  • Microsoft office skill

  • Soft Sills

  • ITIL Awareness

  • Able to communicate with Seniors and Peers

Work environment:

  • Office Building, Open Floor

Physical demands:

  • The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving – Normal office requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

