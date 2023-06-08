Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Pretoria

We are searching for a Service Desk Agent to join our company on a permanent contract in Lynwood, Pretoria.
Our ideal candidate must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Log and record all customer cases on Manage Engine
- Maintain each ticket with valid updated and feedback.
- Perform Administrative activities.
- Monitor system.
- Record and report any potential issues to relevant key stake holders.
- Monthly and or Weekly Customer Reports
Preferred Qualifications:
- National Senior Certificate
- Technical IT Qualification
Experience required:
- 2 Years IT Service Desk Experience or Relevant
- Microsoft office skill
- Soft Sills
- ITIL Awareness
- Able to communicate with Seniors and Peers
Work environment:
- Office Building, Open Floor
Physical demands:
- The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting and driving – Normal office requirements
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML