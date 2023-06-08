Sluggish tablet market sees third year of decline

Global spending on all IT devices including PCs, tablets, and mobile phones has slumped by a massive $122-billion in the past two years, falling from $807-billion to an expected $685-billion in 2023.

And while smartphone, laptop, and desktop PC sales revenues are set to recover very slowly this year, the tablet segment keeps trailing behind.

According to data from CasinosEnLigne.com, the revenue in the global tablet market is expected to drop by 4% YoY to $54,9-billion in 2023. This negative trend will continue in 2024, with the entire segment seeing a third year of decline and revenue falling by another 2% to $53,7-billion.

Tablet sales are way down across the world and even the largest tech giants can`t fight this trend. After surging in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, global tablet demand dropped to far less impressive numbers in the past year, as confirmed by IDC.

In Q1 2023, global tablet shipments plunged by a huge 19% YoY, falling from 38-million shipped units to 30,7-million. Although all the largest players in the market witnessed a double-digit sales drop, Amazon definitely suffered the most brutal hit with a massive 62% sales drop in this period.

Statista Market Insights shows that global tablet shipments dropped to pre-pandemic levels causing the annual sales revenue to plunge by a massive $6-billion in just three years. The average revenue per capita has also significantly declined, falling from $7.93 to $6.93 in this period.

After three consecutive years of decline, the entire market is forecast to show the first signs of recovery in 2025, but revenues will remain below 2020/2021 levels. Statista expects a full recovery to show in 2028 when the entire market will hit $59,9-billion in revenue.

Although the average tablet price is expected to drop by 6% in 2023, global tablet shipments will remain below the figures seen in the past few years. In 2021, when global tablet sales were at their peak, 187,9-million units were shipped worldwide. Last year, this figure dropped by 8% to 172,9-million.

Statista expects global tablet shipments to increase by a modest 1,7% and hit around 175,8-million in 2023 and 2024, but this still represents an almost 13-million drop in just three years.

By 2028, when the entire market is expected to recover fully, global sales volume will hit 191,5-million units, only 3,6-million more than in 2021.