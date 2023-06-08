Software Developer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients in the software development industry, provides Automated Data Integration Solutions for middle-market businesses who want to maximize efficiency while maintaining budgetary control.
They are looking to employ someone with a developer background which has experience with API’s, preferred C#, but could be other languages as well.
They are looking for a strong technical person. This person will work on projects similar as a ERP Integration Specialist, but will need much deeper technical expertise with a development background. You will be working with clients in resolving their production support requests on the in-house platform.
Responsibilities: (Subject to change)
- Establishing ERP needs via business process analysis and consultation.
- Analysing existing infrastructure and performing IT system enhancements.
- Writing customized programs and scripts, as well as configuring ERP applications.
- Developing user-friendly functionalities and interfaces.
- Installing ERP software and ensuring seamless integration with IT systems.
- Performing diagnostic tests and resolving issues to optimize performance.
- Providing technical support and training ERP end-users.
- Preparing development progress updates and documenting ERP processes.
- Adhering to company policies and industry regulations.
- Keeping abreast of the latest ERP upgrades and offerings.
Qualifications:
- 5+ years experience with API’s, preferred C#, but could be other languages as well.
- Strong SQL query writing a must.
- Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills.
- Great communication skills, both written and verbal.
Preferred Experience: (Advantageous)
- Help desk software such as Zendesk or similar.
- SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign or similar ERP platforms.
- eCommerce applications such as Shopify, Magento, ShipStation, etc.
- EDI transaction sets and trading partner setup
Interested?
Apply here or send through your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- API
- C#
- Python
- SQL
- ASP.Net
- Java
- PHP
- SAP
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years eCommerce
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Our client provides Automated Data Integration Solutions for middle-market businesses who want to maximize efficiency while maintaining budgetary control.
– US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)
– Full-time
– Long-term Contract (No end date)
– Hourly Rate (Min. 168 hours)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home