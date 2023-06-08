Software Developer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients in the software development industry, provides Automated Data Integration Solutions for middle-market businesses who want to maximize efficiency while maintaining budgetary control.

They are looking to employ someone with a developer background which has experience with API’s, preferred C#, but could be other languages as well.

They are looking for a strong technical person. This person will work on projects similar as a ERP Integration Specialist, but will need much deeper technical expertise with a development background. You will be working with clients in resolving their production support requests on the in-house platform.

Responsibilities: (Subject to change)

Establishing ERP needs via business process analysis and consultation.

Analysing existing infrastructure and performing IT system enhancements.

Writing customized programs and scripts, as well as configuring ERP applications.

Developing user-friendly functionalities and interfaces.

Installing ERP software and ensuring seamless integration with IT systems.

Performing diagnostic tests and resolving issues to optimize performance.

Providing technical support and training ERP end-users.

Preparing development progress updates and documenting ERP processes.

Adhering to company policies and industry regulations.

Keeping abreast of the latest ERP upgrades and offerings.

Qualifications:

5+ years experience with API’s, preferred C#, but could be other languages as well.

Strong SQL query writing a must.

Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills.

Great communication skills, both written and verbal.

Preferred Experience: (Advantageous)

Help desk software such as Zendesk or similar.

SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign or similar ERP platforms.

eCommerce applications such as Shopify, Magento, ShipStation, etc.

EDI transaction sets and trading partner setup

Interested?

Desired Skills:

API

C#

Python

SQL

ASP.Net

Java

PHP

SAP

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years eCommerce

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)

– Full-time

– Long-term Contract (No end date)

– Hourly Rate (Min. 168 hours)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

