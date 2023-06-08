Software Developer (Remote)

Jun 8, 2023

One of our US based clients in the software development industry, provides Automated Data Integration Solutions for middle-market businesses who want to maximize efficiency while maintaining budgetary control.

They are looking to employ someone with a developer background which has experience with API’s, preferred C#, but could be other languages as well.

They are looking for a strong technical person. This person will work on projects similar as a ERP Integration Specialist, but will need much deeper technical expertise with a development background. You will be working with clients in resolving their production support requests on the in-house platform.

Responsibilities: (Subject to change)

  • Establishing ERP needs via business process analysis and consultation.
  • Analysing existing infrastructure and performing IT system enhancements.
  • Writing customized programs and scripts, as well as configuring ERP applications.
  • Developing user-friendly functionalities and interfaces.
  • Installing ERP software and ensuring seamless integration with IT systems.
  • Performing diagnostic tests and resolving issues to optimize performance.
  • Providing technical support and training ERP end-users.
  • Preparing development progress updates and documenting ERP processes.
  • Adhering to company policies and industry regulations.
  • Keeping abreast of the latest ERP upgrades and offerings.

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years experience with API’s, preferred C#, but could be other languages as well.
  • Strong SQL query writing a must.
  • Strong troubleshooting and critical thinking skills.
  • Great communication skills, both written and verbal.

Preferred Experience: (Advantageous)

  • Help desk software such as Zendesk or similar.
  • SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign or similar ERP platforms.
  • eCommerce applications such as Shopify, Magento, ShipStation, etc.
  • EDI transaction sets and trading partner setup

Interested?
Apply here or send through your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • C#
  • Python
  • SQL
  • ASP.Net
  • Java
  • PHP
  • SAP
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years eCommerce
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Our client provides Automated Data Integration Solutions for middle-market businesses who want to maximize efficiency while maintaining budgetary control.
– US hours, Monday to Friday (3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)
– Full-time
– Long-term Contract (No end date)
– Hourly Rate (Min. 168 hours)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

Learn more/Apply for this position