Software Developer – Western Cape George

Jun 8, 2023

Full-stack Developer
Stable company in the manufacturing industry in George, Western Cape

Experience: 3-4 Years +.
If you only have backend exp, you should be open to learn new technologies for front-end as well.

Key Responsibilities/Duties/Qualities:

  • Review/Test/Fix current system
  • Design API’s (Micro-Services)
  • Design new systems to solve business problems while considering the product reference architecture (Monolith System)
  • Produce detailed designs and implement code according to those designs

Requirements:

  • OOP proficient
  • Understanding business processes In industrial environment
  • Keen knowledge seeker and loves to learn new technologies
  • Capable of problem solving independently, with timely estimates
  • Capable of designing solutions without supervision
  • Critical Thinking
  • High level SDLC experience
  • Assists team on the floor with any technical difficulty

Must Have Technical Skills:

  • Micro-Services, API’s (creating/testing API endpoints in postman)
  • Docker Containers, and networks
  • JWT, OAuth2 security
  • MQTT, RabbitMQ
  • MSSQL, MYSQL, SSMS
  • Ngrok
  • C#, .NET 6 and below , Entity Framework, WinForms
  • Python
  • React (JavaScript, Css, Html)
  • Crystal Reports -> Being moved to plain Html
  • Micro-Controller C++ (Interfacing with various sensors and micro-controllers)
  • ESP32, Arduino knowledge is a must
  • Electronics Knowledge is a must
  • Troubleshooting internal networks
  • Troubleshooting PC’s (Technician)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A very stable manufacturing company that has been in existance for over 30 years.

