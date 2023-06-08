Solutions Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is looking for a highly skilled Solutions Architect to join their team on a contract basis.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for the overall application systems design, balancing requirements against resource utilisation, architectural factors and provisioning cloud-based security architecture solutions for clients that meet regulatory obligations and data protection requirements.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.

Honours or Master’s in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering is preferred.

Certified as a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert (or near completion).

TOGAF/Zachman certification would be beneficial.

Experience and Knowledge:

10 years of working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.

Minimum of 3 years experience within the solution design or architecture sphere.

Software Development experience is an advantage.

Experience in migrating from on-premise infrastructures to cloud environments.

Knowledge of database platforms and design.

Knowledge and experience in identifying gaps in existing architectures.

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols (e.g. TCP/IP, DNS) and network security methodologies.

Knowledge of network access, identity, and access management (e.g. public key infrastructure, Oauth, OpenID, SAML, SPML).

Knowledge of application firewall concepts and functions (e.g. single point of authentication enforcement, data anonymization, DLP scanning, SSL security).

Knowledge of identity and access management methods.

Experience with Azure.

Azure performance and cost optimisation experience.

AWS and Google Cloud experience will be beneficial.

Knowledge of business continuity and disaster recovery operation plans.

Knowledge of development and architectural standards and principles.

Key Responsibilities:

Gather functional requirements by working closely with sales team members and enterprise architects to gain a complete sense of client expectations and limitations before undertaking a major development project.

Develop specifications by using the familiarity with functional requirements and existing systems to develop project specifications.

Required to develop schedules and test plans, prepare documentation based on analyst reports, and assemble documents presenting project guidelines and milestones to team members. At the same time, identify potential issues between systems and client specifications and propose new solutions to work around these limitations.

Determine a project’s scope before developers begin any major work. Conduct extra research on a client’s existing systems and configurations to determine whether added time and work are necessary to align the project with enterprise-level systems.

Identify areas where implementation may require more solutions to be successful. Throughout this process, one should communicate directly with enterprise architects, developers, and clients.

Throughout the development lifecycle, one should direct and oversee the activities of a team of developers, answering questions or helping to resolve issues as they arise. This aspect of the role requires one to ensure that specifications and requirements are clearly articulated to their development teams. Monitor timelines and progress to ensure that team members are adhering to these specifications. May also serve as a liaison between client-facing personnel and developers.

Interface directly with clients from the initial conversations to determine project scope and specifications to the final presentation of software solutions, one meets directly with clients to provide feedback and updates on development projects.

Prepare reports and presentations, as well as demonstrations, to keep the client informed about issues that arise during development and report on integration and deployment. Receive updated specifications and requirements from clients throughout the development lifecycle.

For many projects, one will work with outside vendors to develop and implement specific aspects of the software solution. This aspect of the role may require you to consider costs and timelines and ensure that vendors meet deadlines for deliverables and project elements.

Review proposals and estimates from these vendors and determine whether they fit into existing budgetary and time restrictions and ensure that external solutions work with internal development projects.

Desired Skills:

