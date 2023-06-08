Solutions Architect – Semi Remote – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury goods. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting-edge technical solutions within the manufacturing industry.
In this role, you will be required to design solutions that integrate with an enterprise environment.
If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world-class technology environment, then this is for you, APPLY NOW!!
Essential Skills Requirements:
- 15+ years’ experience in JAVA programming
- 10+ years’ experience in Software Engineering and Architecture
- Ability to grasp complex Business processes
- Knowledge of IT architectures & patterns
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Experience developing IT and Cloud Infrastructure
- Experience designing micro-services
- Leadership skills
- Self-Motivated, willing to take the initiative and drive topics
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- Spring boot
- Java
- AWS
- Angular
- Experience with the Agile Methodology
- Hibernate / JPA
- Kafka, MQS, IIB Knowledge
- Github & Bitbucket
- Continuous Integration Experience (Jenkins)
- Code Analysis Tool (SonarQube)
- Postgres and Oracle Experience
- Database Migrations
Reference Number for this position is GZ57214 which is a long-term contract position offering between R800 and R950 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
