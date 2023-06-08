Solutions Architect – Semi Remote – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury goods. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting-edge technical solutions within the manufacturing industry.

In this role, you will be required to design solutions that integrate with an enterprise environment.

If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world-class technology environment, then this is for you, APPLY NOW!!

Essential Skills Requirements:

15+ years’ experience in JAVA programming

10+ years’ experience in Software Engineering and Architecture

Ability to grasp complex Business processes

Knowledge of IT architectures & patterns

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Experience developing IT and Cloud Infrastructure

Experience designing micro-services

Leadership skills

Self-Motivated, willing to take the initiative and drive topics

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Spring boot

Java

AWS

Angular

Experience with the Agile Methodology

Hibernate / JPA

Kafka, MQS, IIB Knowledge

Github & Bitbucket

Continuous Integration Experience (Jenkins)

Code Analysis Tool (SonarQube)

Postgres and Oracle Experience

Database Migrations

Reference Number for this position is GZ57214 which is a long-term contract position offering between R800 and R950 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

