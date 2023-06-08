Solutions Architect – Semi Remote – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 8, 2023

An amazing opportunity for a Solutions Architect to join a multinational organization that produces luxury goods. You will be working with a team of IT innovators working on cutting-edge technical solutions within the manufacturing industry.

In this role, you will be required to design solutions that integrate with an enterprise environment.

If you are looking for a new opportunity in a world-class technology environment, then this is for you, APPLY NOW!!

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • 15+ years’ experience in JAVA programming
  • 10+ years’ experience in Software Engineering and Architecture
  • Ability to grasp complex Business processes
  • Knowledge of IT architectures & patterns
  • A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
  • Experience developing IT and Cloud Infrastructure
  • Experience designing micro-services
  • Leadership skills
  • Self-Motivated, willing to take the initiative and drive topics

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

  • Spring boot
  • Java
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Experience with the Agile Methodology
  • Hibernate / JPA
  • Kafka, MQS, IIB Knowledge
  • Github & Bitbucket
  • Continuous Integration Experience (Jenkins)
  • Code Analysis Tool (SonarQube)
  • Postgres and Oracle Experience
  • Database Migrations

Reference Number for this position is GZ57214 which is a long-term contract position offering between R800 and R950 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Spring boot
  • Java
  • AWS
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position