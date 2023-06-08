SYSTEMS ENGINEER – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SA CITIZENS

Hybrid working in Cape Town, Northern Suburbs

SYSTEMS ENGINEER:

To design and administer all network infrastructure and technical aspects of IT systems. To manage and maintain the hosted solutions in Azure and support software products on SharePoint and Azure platforms. To provide 1st line IT support and 2nd line server and SharePoint support to the Product Support and Development teams. The day-to-day responsibilities would involve working closely with several teams on the following:

Hardware: Manage all aspects of internal server hardware as well as desktops, laptops, printers, projectors, UPS, access control and standby generator.

Azure: Manage and maintain all aspects of the Virtual Server environment in Azure. Apply patches, deploy software, upgrades and perform security scans. Manage Office integration and Federation. Manage Azure subscriptions, Logic Apps, Containers, Azure SQL. Manage Office 365 subscriptions, licensing and billing.

DevOps / Gatekeeper: Assist integrations team with DevOps configuration, pipeline setup and management, production configuration, monitoring and security of Azure logic apps and services.

Software

o General: Microsoft Office, Office365, Exchange+365, MS Project, VSTS, WSUS, DevOps.

o SharePoint and IIS: – SP2013/16/19 + SPO detailed in depth understanding of highly customised enterprise level installations including high availability farms with multi tenancy and Federation using ADFS or Azure SSO.

o Microsoft SQL: Strong working knowledge of SQL server 2012+ including Always on Availability clustering and performance management.

o Security: Trend, Splunk, OpenVAS, Intune, MDM.

o Virtualization: Hyper-V.

o General: Microsoft Office, Office365, Exchange+365, MS Project, VSTS, WSUS, DevOps. o SharePoint and IIS: – SP2013/16/19 + SPO detailed in depth understanding of highly customised enterprise level installations including high availability farms with multi tenancy and Federation using ADFS or Azure SSO. o Microsoft SQL: Strong working knowledge of SQL server 2012+ including Always on Availability clustering and performance management. o Security: Trend, Splunk, OpenVAS, Intune, MDM. o Virtualization: Hyper-V. Active Directory – Manage Users, GPOs, and Domain Trusts, O365 hybrid. Operating Systems – Windows 10/11, Server 2012/16/19, Linux (beneficial)

Exchange: Manage a hybrid Exchange 2014/16 – Exchange Online environment.

LAN / WAN – Manage office connectivity and Wi-Fi, DNS, and WAN.

Load Balancing, Routing, and Internetworking – Thorough understanding of these technologies to assist with troubleshooting local and client networking issues.

Perimeter Network Security – Manage internal FortiGate firewall.

DNS and Certificate management – Install and renew certificates on various platforms

Onboarding, role-change, and offboarding of contractors and employees.

Support the Security team in various security and privacy related activities

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position