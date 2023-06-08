Systems Support Technician at Private

To assist with maintaining and supporting the IT and CRM systems for the company and ensureoptimal functioning of such services, with appropriate maintenance and data analytics onperformance and use. Provide internal technical support and occasional client-facing support aswell

IT Administration

– Maintain records of software licenses and assets.

– Assignment of software licenses and access.

– Manage stocks of equipment, consumables, and other supplies.

– Manage CCTV

– Monitor compliance with IT processes and rules.

– Manage access control and alarm system and the assignment and maintenance ofcodes and tags.

– Assist with onboarding and offboarding of technical specifications for staff.

– Manage G-Suite and email related support / setups.

– Manage Microsoft Teams and SharePoint related support / setups

– Report on system performance and use.

– Manage and maintain the VOIP phones and system.

– Maintain File extracts and uploads to varies software.

– Maintain, check and Print Electronic Pricing

– Maintain Records and Log calls to suppliers

– Follow-up on calls logged at suppliers

– Assist with Cycle Counts and Stock Takes

– Assist with the maintaining of Stock Codes

.Desktop and Hardware Support

– Install, maintain, configure required software.

– Act on IT requests from employees.

– Plan and undertake scheduled maintenance.

– Assist with Audio Visual requirements for meetings.

– Log calls to repair equipment and replace parts.

– Request quotes from suppliers.

– Configure and maintain printers.

– Keep all location’s PC’s updated: new domain passwords every month

– Enforce and monitor POPI compliance on desktops.

– Manage work files and change logs for traceability.

Network Administration

– Help maintain internal network.

– Plan network requirements.

– Manage internet connectivity.

– Monitor IP Address Connectivity (Pings)

– Manage internet access, routers, maintenance

– Manage user access.

– Manage accounts and supplier relationships.

– Perform upgrades and maintenance on systems

QMS

– Ensure that QMS (Quality Management System) guidelines are adhered to

Ensure that all supporting documents are kept to date.

Ensure that all processes are kept relevant.

Non-IT Duties

Process and Complete daily cashups.

Accurately Process GRV Invoices.

Assist with Recons of Statements and Invoices

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Windows 10 & 11 – Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed]; – Remote Desktop Support – Networking diagnostics – Wired and Wireless Networking – Printer Troubleshooting – Gmail and G-Suite support – Microsoft Teams Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Education

– Matric (essential)

– A+ or equivalent technical qualification (desirable)

– N+ or equivalent technical qualification (desirable)

– MCSE (desirable)Experience

– 1 – 3 years’ experience as an IT support technician

– Setup, configuration and troubleshooting of desktop/notebook hardware and software

– Supporting standard end user applications

– Supporting printers and print services

– Working knowledge of network services (i.e. DNS, SMTP, DHCP, etc.)

– Cloud Service Support

– Ability to perform basic repairs on laptops, desktops and some peripherals

