Test Analyst Mobile & Web applications at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Key performance areas
- Testing of Websites on desktop, laptop, mobile – All brands and languages, multiple devises and browsers
- Writing up of QA test cases
- Learn the Automation testing process.
- Prepare for daily stand-up meetings.
- Capacity Planning
- Stick to daily, weekly, and monthly spreadsheet testing tasks.
- Testing in a staging and production environment.
- Regression testing pre and post live
- Testing of new functionality- All brands and languages
- Work closely with project managers and make all communication clear.
- Product – Product change suggestions of for improvement.
- Monthly New Games GAO Testing – Communicate GAO release/ for all brands – with variations for country specific
- Current Processes – Keep all current testing processes updated.
- Correct Error Reporting regarding sprint schedule
- Communicate all error findings and determine priority status as a result of testing with follow-up. Trello, QA Spreadsheet, email, chat platforms.
- Communicate to QA – Be aware of any error issue and communicate immediately to QA Team
Desired Skills:
- QA
- testing websites
- testing devices
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree