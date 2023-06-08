Test Analyst Mobile & Web applications at M&M Consulting

Jun 8, 2023

Key performance areas

  • Testing of Websites on desktop, laptop, mobile – All brands and languages, multiple devises and browsers
  • Writing up of QA test cases
  • Learn the Automation testing process.
  • Prepare for daily stand-up meetings.
  • Capacity Planning
  • Stick to daily, weekly, and monthly spreadsheet testing tasks.
  • Testing in a staging and production environment.
  • Regression testing pre and post live
  • Testing of new functionality- All brands and languages
  • Work closely with project managers and make all communication clear.
  • Product – Product change suggestions of for improvement.
  • Monthly New Games GAO Testing – Communicate GAO release/ for all brands – with variations for country specific
  • Current Processes – Keep all current testing processes updated.
  • Correct Error Reporting regarding sprint schedule
  • Communicate all error findings and determine priority status as a result of testing with follow-up. Trello, QA Spreadsheet, email, chat platforms.
  • Communicate to QA – Be aware of any error issue and communicate immediately to QA Team

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • testing websites
  • testing devices

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

