Application Support Analyst at NOV

NOV is seeking a self-motivated Data and configuration Analyst to join the Rig Technologies team. The successful candidate will work directly with the technical team in the Connected Products group and will serve as the technical reference to ensure the performance and availability of our online solutions in NOV development, test, and production environments.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs installation, configuration, and upgrades of the Connected Product solutions.

Monitors solution performance/availability; suggest alternative approaches when applicable.

Works with the Connected Product Development Team to troubleshoot issues reported by the customers/stakeholders; record the issues in the ticketing system.

Documents the implemented solution, bug fixes, etc. and create troubleshooting documents

Perform other work-related tasks as assigned.

Comply with all NOV Company and HSE policies and procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Attention to Detail – Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.

Customer Service – Works with clients and customers to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations.

Problem-Solving – Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.

Microsoft Excel Proficiency

Scripting knowledge in Python and/or Bash Shell

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Education: All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited institutions

Undergraduate or Graduate Education: Degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management.

Experience must be IT related

Desired Skills:

Python

Application Support

User Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Every day, the oil and gas industry’s best minds put more than 150 years of experience to work to help our customers achieve lasting success.

We Power the Industry that Powers the World

Throughout every region in the world and across every area of drilling and production, our family of companies has provided the technical expertise, advanced equipment, and operational support necessary for success-now and in the future.

Global Family

We are a global family of thousands of individuals, working as one team to create a lasting impact for ourselves, our customers, and the communities where we live and work.

Purposeful Innovation

Through purposeful business innovation, product creation, and service delivery, we are driven to power the industry that powers the world better.

Service Above All

This drives us to anticipate our customers’ needs and work with them to deliver the finest products and services on time and on budget.

OFFER:

– Competitive salary and benefits

– 13thCheque

– Opportunity to work in a multi-national organisation

– Career growth and development opportunities

CLOSING DATE 21 JUNE 2023

