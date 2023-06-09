Business Analyst – Financial Services (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing customer business needs through liaising with stakeholders to elicit, discuss, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes.

Understanding business process management and business requirements of the customers and translating them to specific software requirements.

Documenting requirements, as well as corresponding test cases and scenarios.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience with the following:

Writing requirements specifications for information systems.



Manual and automated regression testing.



Lending application systems.

End to end experience of the development lifecycle, including testing and training.

Familiar with UML terminology specifically relating to use-cases and activity diagrams.

Proven experience interacting directly with end users.

