Business Architect at Old Mutual Life – Western Cape Pinelands

The Business Architect plays a key role in structuring the enterprise in terms of its governance structure, business processes, and business information. This person aligns strategic goals and objectives with decisions regarding products and services; partners and suppliers; organization; capabilities; and key business and IT initiatives. The primary focus is the business motivations, business operations and business analysis frameworks and related networks that link these aspects of the enterprise together and may provide input in the governance approach supporting the achievement of key goals, planning and execution of business strategy. The Business Architect works to develop an integrated view of the enterprise using a repeatable approach, cohesive framework, and available industry standard techniques.

Develop an MFC business architecture strategy based on business goals.

Enhance existing business architecture and apply a structure approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the line of business.

Capture the tactical and strategic enterprise goals that provide traceability through the organisation and MFC line of business and are mapped to metrics that provide ongoing governance.

Represent and describe the primary business functions while distinguishing between other business functions (i.e., customer-facing, third-party supplier-facing, business enabling & management).

Define the set of strategic, core and support processes that extend beyond the functional and organisational boundaries; identify and describe external entities such as customers, suppliers, and external systems that interact with the business; and describe which people, technology and data controls are involved in the processes.

Define the data shared across the enterprise and the relationships between those data.

Capture the relationships among roles, capabilities and business units, the decomposition of those business units into subunits, and the internal or external management of those units.

Requirements

An undergraduate (min 3-year) qualification in Information Systems or similar

Business Architecture certification (TOGAF or similar)

5 years plus experience in planning, analysis, design and implementation of business & IT initiatives.

The following industry experience would be beneficial.

-Insurance

-Financial

-Retail environment

The ability to apply architectural principles to business solutions.

The ability to assimilate and correlate disconnected documentation and drawings and articulate their collective relevance to the organization and to high-priority business issues.

Experience using model-based representations that can be adjusted as required to collect, aggregate or disaggregate complex and conflicting information about the business.

The ability to visualize and create high-level models that can be used in future analysis to extend and mature the business architecture.

Experience modelling business processes using a variety of tools and techniques.

Exceptional communication skills and the ability to communicate appropriately at all levels of the organization; this includes written and verbal communications as well as visualisations.

Team player able to work effectively at all levels of an organization with the ability to influence others to move toward consensus.

Strong situational analysis and decision-making abilities.

A strategic thinker who is customer centric.

Desired Skills:

Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

You will form part of the Mass Foundation Cluster which is one of the largest customer-facing business segments in Old Mutual. Our vision is to be our customers’ most trusted financial partner, passionate about helping them achieve their lifetime goals. Our mission is to enable positive futures for our customers, by bridging the gap between their resources and their financial service’s needs. Our primary goal is to facilitate access to financial solutions for our customers and to keep pace with their changing needs. Our target market is the low and emerging-middle income segment.

Learn more/Apply for this position