Business Systems Analyst

Are you a skilled Business Systems Analyst seeking a career-defining opportunity with a leading financial services and healthcare provider? Look no further! We are searching for exceptional talent to join our team based in Centurion, South Africa.

With a hybrid working model that combines remote and office-based work, you’ll enjoy the flexibility and work-life balance you desire. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, analyze requirements, and design innovative solutions that will have a direct impact on our organization and the lives of our customers.

If you have a passion for finance, healthcare, and driving meaningful change, apply now to join our dynamic team and make a difference!

Responsibilities

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the Company values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies

Strong mathematical skills

Decision making

Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Initiate action

Deliver results

Effective communication

Experience and Qualifications

Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry.

Desired Skills:

As-is process

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

User Acceptance Testing

