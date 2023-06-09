Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 9, 2023

Are you a skilled Business Systems Analyst seeking a career-defining opportunity with a leading financial services and healthcare provider? Look no further! We are searching for exceptional talent to join our team based in Centurion, South Africa.

With a hybrid working model that combines remote and office-based work, you’ll enjoy the flexibility and work-life balance you desire. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, analyze requirements, and design innovative solutions that will have a direct impact on our organization and the lives of our customers.

If you have a passion for finance, healthcare, and driving meaningful change, apply now to join our dynamic team and make a difference!

Responsibilities

  • Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.
  • Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.
  • Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.
  • Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.
  • Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.
  • Testing product processes and calculations.
  • Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.
  • Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
  • Managing own performance and development.
  • Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.
  • Living the Company values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies

  • Strong mathematical skills
  • Decision making
  • Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail
  • Initiate action
  • Deliver results
  • Effective communication

Experience and Qualifications

  • Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)
  • Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)
  • Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry.

Desired Skills:

  • As-is process
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business analysis
  • User Acceptance Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position