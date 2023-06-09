Cloud Data Engineer (Python & SQL)

ENVIRONMENT:

DO you dream in Python and speak SQL? Then our client, one of the country’s leading Media Giants, wants you to be its next Cloud Data Engineer. You will be working primarily within the Google Cloud Environment using a variety of tools that Google offers from BigQuery and Dataproc and Vertex AI. You should not be afraid to dive into dirty data and help the team make sense of it. They are in the game of taking data and turning it into amazing stories and pretty pictures that help the decision makers drive the business forward. Preferably you will need a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/IT or Informatics. You must have 3-5 years’ Python development with SQL, NoSQL, large-scale ETL, high scale RESTful Services, Google Cloud, Git and MUST know database technology well, you must absolutely understand how to design and create big systems that process and organise data.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years development experience working with Python.

Data skills (Traditional SQL and No-SQL).

Large-scale ETL.

High scale RESTful Services.

Cloud experience (Google Cloud platform preferred).

Experience with source control (Git).

Someone who is adept at Software Engineering, they MUST know database technology well, and they must absolutely understand how to design and create big systems that process and organise data.

Beneficial Skills:

You will be exposed to these in the environment, so it would be great if you had prior experience, but it’s not a problem if you don’t.

Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow/Composer).

Containerisation (Kubernetes, Docker).

BigQuery.

Elasticsearch.

Data Warehousing concepts.

Data governance Concepts.

Apache beam (Cloud Dataflow).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Data

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position