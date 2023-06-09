Commercial Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Prepare and analyse timely and accurate Management Account information for the stakeholders as well as to provide expert financial guidance on the account information in support of commercial decision making for the organisation
REQUIREMENTS
- B-Degree
- 2 – 3 years’ work experience as a Cost and Management Accountant in Financial / Information Technology industry
- Experience in providing expert advice to others within the organisation
- Capital Markets (Advantegous)
Desired Skills:
- Cost Management
- Management Accountant
- EXCO Reporting
- Capital Markets
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree