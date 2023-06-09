Developer – C# / Azure at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client founded in 2000 has been committed to addressing even the most complex needs, seeking to create a meaningful difference. Focused on the development and maintenance of a single product, our client has experienced remarkable success. Through dedication and persistence, our client has emerged as a prominent provider of solutions and products to some of South Africa’s largest organisations.

Role Responsibilities:

Developing the back-end, which encompasses Microservices, APIs, and relational databases.

Containerizing code and applications using Docker and Kubernetes to modernise them.

Integrating new features into existing code.

Participating in planning, design, reviewing user stories, and explaining system functionality.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant experience working as a Software Developer.

Experience working with C#, .Net, SQL Server and Azure.

Experience with developing / deploying applications to the Azure cloud environment is beneficial.

Familiarity with Azure DevOps for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).

Experience with designing and developing RESTful APIs

Knowledge of software development methodologies such as Agile, Scrum, or Kanban

Experience with source control management tools such as Git or TFS

Strong understanding of software design patterns and principles

Experience with containerisation technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Good communication skills to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams

Desired Skills:

Software Development

C#

.Net

