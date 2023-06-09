Developer – Full-Stack (Angular/Java/SpringBoot) at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Working with high performing teams of technology experts to develop software in an Agile environment.

Working in project environments both in a team and independently, to deliver enhancements and features as requested as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Testing software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshooting, debugging and upgrading software.

Creating security and data protection settings.

Building features and applications with a mobile responsive design.

Writing technical documentation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10 years’ experience as a Full-Stack Developer or similar role

Experience in the following:

HTML / CSS / JavaScript / jQuery



Java / Angular / SpringBoot

Familiarity with databases, web servers and UI/UX design

Desired Skills:

Full-Stack Developer

Java

Angular

