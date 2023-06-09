Developer – iOS at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing to a meaningful product that helps people improve their lives.

Being involved in design discussions, user testing and product strategy development.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design and ship new features.

Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability and reliability.

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Line management of Junior Developers.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification or relevant experience.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Strong knowledge of Swift.

Strong understanding of design patterns and Object-Oriented Programming.

Solid knowledge of the following:

iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns and best practices.



Auto Layout, Storyboards and XIBs.

In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs.

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (Jira).

Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (Bitrise, Fastlane).

Experience with the following:

Instruments and advanced debugging.



App Store Connect and release processes.



Unit/UI testing (e.g., XCTest, EarlGrey).



SwiftUI | Store Kit | Core Animation.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid work.

Job ID:

J103857

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

iOS

Developer

Swift

Learn more/Apply for this position