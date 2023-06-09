Developer – Python / PHP at Parvana Recruitment

Jun 9, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Writing code and tests.
  • Reviewing code and providing valuable improvements.
  • Designing system-level code.
  • Creating and executing unit test plans.
  • Developing detailed technical analysis and designing specifications.
  • Investigating and resolving defects.
  • Participating in functional and technical specification reviews.
  • Participating in creating and executing integration level test plans.
  • Monitoring services and systems.
  • Mentoring junior developers.

Qualifications:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3-5 years in development.
  • Proven mastery of at least one OO programming language.
  • Experience in a scripting language.
  • Experience in the following:
    • Python | PHP (Laravel) | MySQL
    • JavaScript (Node.js, [URL Removed]
  • In-depth knowledge of networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing.
  • In-depth understanding of coding best practices, system scalability, security and performance tuning.
  • Solid experience in the following:
    • Relational Database systems | Linux | Docker / Kubernetes (A bonus).
    • Issue Tracking systems (Jira a bonus).
    • Version Control systems (Git a bonus).
    • Event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).
  • Experience with eCommerce based applications would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • PHP
  • Laravel

