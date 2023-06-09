First Line Technical Support

Our client, a well-established Telecommunications company based in Cape Town, is looking to fill the position of First Line Technical Support.

Purpose of the Role:

The suitable candidate to fill this role will be required to provide technical support services to customers on any of the solutions (mainly FTTH and LTE). They will be responsible for the receipt of problems reported by customers, and the co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses/resolution to requests, including channelling requests for assistance to appropriate functions, monitoring progress, and keeping customers appraised of progress.

Key Responsibilities:

Logging support calls on Freshdesk (ticketing system).

Assisting customers with first line support issues on fibre, LTE, wireless.

Assisting installers with installations (remote support) if needed.

Escalating calls to second line support or partner.

Following and maintaining call logging procedures.

Fault finding reports, incident reports etc.

Adhering to our internal Support SLA.

Stay up to date with new solutions and products.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

A tertiary certification in a relevant field

Proven work experience as a First Line Support Technician or Helpdesk Support Technician

Minimum 2 year working experience in similar role

Must have a basic knowledge of fibre, LTE and wireless technologies

Hands-on experience with MS Office Suite and Freshdesk would be an advantage

Certification in a relevant field would be a plus

If you are interested in applying for this role, please send a detailed copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not been contacted within two (2) weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful

