Full Stack Developer

Jun 9, 2023

Full Stack Developer
Bryanston
R50 000pm

Role Purpose
The purpose of the Developer (Full Stack Engineer) is to develop, maintain, operate,
optimise and troubleshoot applications built in various technologies:

  • To implement new capabilities for Organisation Core Services multiple platforms using external, internal and partner resources
  • To adhere to the defined solution architectures within the core services area and Organisation eco-system
  • To implement quality value offerings for clients
  • To contribute toward a highly performant quality-focussed team

Duties

  • Developing and maintaining software to serve in a web environment according to business requirements
  • Engaging business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations
  • Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams
  • Writing and maintaining technical documentation as necessary
  • Ensuring that high levels of code quality are maintained
  • Performing thorough technical and unit testing of software
  • Participating in formal Release Cycles; follow change and release control procedures
  • Developing high-fidelity prototypes to be used as inputs into client design sessions
  • Using source control religiously, tagging versions to assist in change and release control, and managing multiple development source code branches
  • Assisting other members of the team
  • Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures (WBS) with accurate estimations to the project managers and product owners to assist them in better planning the delivery of new value
  • Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies

Qualifications & Experience

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop)
  • 5 years’ experience with Java backend development highly advantageous
  • 2 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) or another Javascript-based or Typescript-based web UI framework highly advantageous
  • Experience with Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML development is advantageous
  • In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases) and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, Cloud Functions)
  • Experience in developing against cloud-based PaaS offerings (preferably Microsoft Azure) is advantageous

  • Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

  • Knowledge and Skills

  • The software development life-cycle

  • Front and backend best practices
  • Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
  • Problem Solving
  • A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

Desired Skills:

  • Angular 2 (v12 and higher)
  • Java backend
  • Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML
  • SQL database
  • Cloud Functions
  • Microsoft Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

