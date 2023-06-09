Full Stack Developer

Bryanston

R50 000pm

Role Purpose

The purpose of the Developer (Full Stack Engineer) is to develop, maintain, operate,

optimise and troubleshoot applications built in various technologies:

To implement new capabilities for Organisation Core Services multiple platforms using external, internal and partner resources

To adhere to the defined solution architectures within the core services area and Organisation eco-system

To implement quality value offerings for clients

To contribute toward a highly performant quality-focussed team

Duties

Developing and maintaining software to serve in a web environment according to business requirements

Engaging business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations

Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams

Writing and maintaining technical documentation as necessary

Ensuring that high levels of code quality are maintained

Performing thorough technical and unit testing of software

Participating in formal Release Cycles; follow change and release control procedures

Developing high-fidelity prototypes to be used as inputs into client design sessions

Using source control religiously, tagging versions to assist in change and release control, and managing multiple development source code branches

Assisting other members of the team

Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures (WBS) with accurate estimations to the project managers and product owners to assist them in better planning the delivery of new value

Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)

Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop)

5 years’ experience with Java backend development highly advantageous

2 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) or another Javascript-based or Typescript-based web UI framework highly advantageous

Experience with Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML development is advantageous

In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases) and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, Cloud Functions)

Experience in developing against cloud-based PaaS offerings (preferably Microsoft Azure) is advantageous

Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Knowledge and Skills

The software development life-cycle

Front and backend best practices

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Problem Solving

A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

Desired Skills:

Angular 2 (v12 and higher)

Java backend

Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML

SQL database

Cloud Functions

Microsoft Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

