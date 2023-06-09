Full Stack Developer – React/Node – Remote Remote

Job Title: Full Stack Developer (React, Node, AWS)

Salary: £65,000 – Mid-level

Central London 2 days a week

Are you a Full Stack Developer with a passion for React, Node, and AWS?

Would you like to work for a fun and innovative digital agency?

Salt have partnered with a creative digital agency that loves pushing boundaries. They work with cool clients, infusing projects with imagination and cutting-edge tech. They leave corporate boredom behind and let you unleash your inner maximum potential.

As a Full Stack Developer, you’ll build incredible web applications using React, Node.js, and AWS. Day to day, you’ll collaborate with the talented team to create mind-blowing digital experiences.

Responsibilities:

Work with cross-functional teams to bring client visions to life.

Develop responsive web applications using React and Node.js.

Build efficient and secure solutions with AWS services.

Write clean code and optimize applications for performance.

Stay up-to-date with tech trends and bring innovative ideas to the table.

Requirements:

Experience in React, Node.js, and AWS services.

Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and responsive design.

Familiarity with version control systems and agile methodologies.

Knowledge of serverless architectures and microservices.

Strong problem-solving and communication skills.

Salary is up to £65K and it’s 2 days a week in London.

Ready to unleash your coding skills?

Apply now by sending your CV to [Email Address Removed] and a brief explanation of why you’re the perfect fit.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

React

Redux

Node

AWS

