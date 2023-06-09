Full Stack Developer – React/Node – Remote Remote

Jun 9, 2023

Job Title: Full Stack Developer (React, Node, AWS)

Salary: £65,000 – Mid-level

Central London 2 days a week

Are you a Full Stack Developer with a passion for React, Node, and AWS?

Would you like to work for a fun and innovative digital agency?

Salt have partnered with a creative digital agency that loves pushing boundaries. They work with cool clients, infusing projects with imagination and cutting-edge tech. They leave corporate boredom behind and let you unleash your inner maximum potential.

As a Full Stack Developer, you’ll build incredible web applications using React, Node.js, and AWS. Day to day, you’ll collaborate with the talented team to create mind-blowing digital experiences.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with cross-functional teams to bring client visions to life.
  • Develop responsive web applications using React and Node.js.
  • Build efficient and secure solutions with AWS services.
  • Write clean code and optimize applications for performance.
  • Stay up-to-date with tech trends and bring innovative ideas to the table.

Requirements:

  • Experience in React, Node.js, and AWS services.
  • Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and responsive design.
  • Familiarity with version control systems and agile methodologies.
  • Knowledge of serverless architectures and microservices.
  • Strong problem-solving and communication skills.

Salary is up to £65K and it’s 2 days a week in London.

Ready to unleash your coding skills?

Apply now by sending your CV to [Email Address Removed] and a brief explanation of why you’re the perfect fit.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • React
  • Redux
  • Node
  • AWS

