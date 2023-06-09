Full Stack Developer – React/Node – Remote Remote

Job Title: Full Stack Developer (React, Node, AWS)
Salary: £65,000 – Mid-level
Central London 2 days a week
Are you a Full Stack Developer with a passion for React, Node, and AWS?
Would you like to work for a fun and innovative digital agency?
Salt have partnered with a creative digital agency that loves pushing boundaries. They work with cool clients, infusing projects with imagination and cutting-edge tech. They leave corporate boredom behind and let you unleash your inner maximum potential.
As a Full Stack Developer, you’ll build incredible web applications using React, Node.js, and AWS. Day to day, you’ll collaborate with the talented team to create mind-blowing digital experiences.
Responsibilities:
- Work with cross-functional teams to bring client visions to life.
- Develop responsive web applications using React and Node.js.
- Build efficient and secure solutions with AWS services.
- Write clean code and optimize applications for performance.
- Stay up-to-date with tech trends and bring innovative ideas to the table.
Requirements:
- Experience in React, Node.js, and AWS services.
- Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and responsive design.
- Familiarity with version control systems and agile methodologies.
- Knowledge of serverless architectures and microservices.
- Strong problem-solving and communication skills.
Salary is up to £65K and it’s 2 days a week in London.
Ready to unleash your coding skills?
Apply now by sending your CV to [Email Address Removed] and a brief explanation of why you’re the perfect fit.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- React
- Redux
- Node
- AWS