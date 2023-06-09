Full Stack PHP Developer

Role: Senior Full Stack PHP developer

Location: Fully remote role( anywhere in South Africa or globally)

Company: Are you ready to take your Full Stack PHP development skills to new heights? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity with a leading development company?

We are thrilled to present an incredible opportunity with our client, specialising in creating bespoke eCommerce solutions for the construction and building retail industries.

As a Full Stack PHP developer, you’ll be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that drive the success of tier 1 retailers in the industry. You’ll have the chance to collaborate with renowned brands and make a real impact on the digital landscape of the construction and building retail sectors. The company TRULY believes in fostering creativity and providing an environment where your ideas and expertise are valued. You’ll be working with a dynamic team of like-minded professionals, fuelled by a passion for technology and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

If you’re ready to join a company that combines the thrill of cutting-edge technology with the satisfaction of serving top-tier retailers in the construction and building retail industries, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The successful candidate with be responsible for the realization of projects from start to finish. You will be responsible for creating and implementing multiple web and mobile applications tailored per customer.

Required education and experience

Bachelor’s in Computer Science / IT or IT diploma focusing on development

6+ years’ hands-on software developer experience in PHP

Excellent knowledge and experience in web and mobile development

Excellent fluent English written and verbal communication skills essential.

Self-test your work and provide a quality product.

Required skills

PHP

Javascript, Jquery, AJAX

HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 4

MySQL / MariaDB – experience working with large databases

Linux basics ( ideal experience on Symfony, although any LINUX platform would be considered)

Able to work from home with good connectivity.

Prestashop 1.7 or other eCommerce Platform experience highly beneficial

Beneficial non required skills

Experienced with source control system GIT

Proficiency with APIs implementation

Proficiency with the JSON format

Competent in UX and UI design

Agile/Scrum principals

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Flutter

Tasks/Duties

Design full stack web and mobile applications from user requirements.

Taking project lead and making sure deadlines are met.

Meet and collaborate with client’s to define, design and develop requirements, features and integration.

Development of intuitive and interactive web and mobile applications

Design of back-end SQL compatible database schema

Design of APIs

Provide recommendations on all technical concerns in decision making processes.

Effort and time estimation in the development process

Benefits

Monday – Fridaywith flexible working hours

Work from home

No set shifts. Projects and tasks are governed by deadlines

