Full Stack Programmer

Would you like to work for a company who’s mission is to provide software (Legal Software and Veterinary Practice Management Software) that not only solve your business needs, but also provide an enjoyable experience?

We are looking for a Junior Full Stack C# Developer to take on permanenty in Guateng.

Skills that we need from you:

C#

Javascript

SQL

CSS & Html

Let’s get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

