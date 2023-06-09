MIS Analyst (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Management Information Systems (MIS) Analyst at a leading financial services group, within their Financial Services Department.

The main purpose of this position is to provide procurement intelligence through system optimisation, data collection, enrichment, evaluation, analysis, and reporting.

Key Performance Areas:

Design and produce procurement-related data analytics, metrics, and reports.

Conceptualise and conduct advanced statistical analysis.

Compile, analyse and provide reports with recommendations on the procurement system function and processes.

Work closely with procurement and business to identify future business requirements and opportunities.

Participate in new information and communications technology (ICT) procurement projects and systems enhancement initiatives.

Identify system process inefficiencies.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Statistics (NQF 7) or an equivalent qualification.

Minimum of 5 to 7 years’ working experience in a Management Information Systems and Reporting environment.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience providing procurement intelligence through system optimisation, data collection, enrichment, evaluation, analysis, and reporting.

Desired Skills:

Management Information Systems

system optimisation

data collection

procurement-related data analytics

information and communications technology

procurement intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

a leading financial services group

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

