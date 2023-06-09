Mobile Software Developer at PMDMS – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 9, 2023

We are looking for a software developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop
and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement
software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming
languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter
Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key
requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving
technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.
Roles and Responsibilities:

  • You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,
    Android) using a single codebase.
  • You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some
    development in Java/Kotlin and C#.
  • You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to
    improve the development process.
  • You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and
    responsive applications.
  • You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest
    technologies.
    Required Experience:
  • 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.
  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio,VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party
    APIs
  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and
    reliability.
  • Experience with UML tools
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment (Scrum).
  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket)
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian
    Stack)
  • Experience using the following database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SqlLite)
    Beneficial Experience:
  • Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
  • Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
  • Experience in other programming languages not listed here beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

PMDMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

