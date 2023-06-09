Mobile Software Developer at PMDMS

We are looking for a software developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop

and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement

software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming

languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter

Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key

requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving

technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.

Roles and Responsibilities:

You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,

Android) using a single codebase.

Android) using a single codebase. You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some

development in Java/Kotlin and C#.

development in Java/Kotlin and C#. You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to

improve the development process.

improve the development process. You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and

responsive applications.

responsive applications. You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest

technologies.

Required Experience:

technologies. Required Experience: 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio,VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party

APIs

APIs Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and

reliability.

reliability. Experience with UML tools

Experience working in an Agile development environment (Scrum).

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket)

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian

Stack)

Stack) Experience using the following database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SqlLite)

Beneficial Experience:

Beneficial Experience: Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

Experience in other programming languages not listed here beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Mobile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

PMDMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position