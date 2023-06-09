Mobile Software Developer at PMDMS

We are looking for a software developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop
and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement
software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming
languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter
Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key
requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving
technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,
Android) using a single codebase.
- You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some
development in Java/Kotlin and C#.
- You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to
improve the development process.
- You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user friendly and
responsive applications.
- You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest
technologies.
Required Experience:
- 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.
- A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
- Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio,VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
- Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party
APIs
- Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and
reliability.
- Experience with UML tools
- Experience working in an Agile development environment (Scrum).
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket)
- Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian
Stack)
- Experience using the following database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SqlLite)
Beneficial Experience:
- Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)
- Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)
- Experience in other programming languages not listed here beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
PMDMS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None