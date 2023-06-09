Project Manager

Jun 9, 2023

Duties & Responsibilities

CUSTOMER

  • Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting
  • Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.
  • Delivery of Projects to agreed SLAs
  • Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs
  • Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs
  • Deliver Projects according to customers specifications and timelines

FINANCIAL

  • Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget
  • Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets
  • Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans
  • Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses).
  • Ensure projects are closed financially

BUSINESS PROCESSES

  • Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes
  • Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes
  • Generated reports and communication via various systems
  • Resource Management
  • Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Qualification in Project Management and or a Formal Tertiary qualification in either of the following; Building, Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, (Electrical Civil or Mechanical).
  • Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous
  • Code 8 License
  • At least 3 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles
  • MS Office, SAP and MS Projects / Related Project Management Software
  • Knowledge of Health & Safety Training and OHS Act

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management

About The Employer:

Join a large and stable company and utilise your project management skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position