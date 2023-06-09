Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Duties & Responsibilities

CUSTOMER

Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting

Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.

Delivery of Projects to agreed SLAs

Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs

Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs

Deliver Projects according to customers specifications and timelines

FINANCIAL

Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget

Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets

Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans

Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses).

Ensure projects are closed financially

BUSINESS PROCESSES

Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes

Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes

Generated reports and communication via various systems

Resource Management

Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualification in Project Management and or a Formal Tertiary qualification in either of the following; Building, Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, (Electrical Civil or Mechanical).

Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous

Code 8 License

At least 3 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles

MS Office, SAP and MS Projects / Related Project Management Software

Knowledge of Health & Safety Training and OHS Act

Desired Skills:

Project Management

About The Employer:

Join a large and stable company and utilise your project management skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position