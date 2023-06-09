Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Duties & Responsibilities
CUSTOMER
- Manage and maintain customer relations by the successful delivery of Projects as well as providing continuous feedback and reporting
- Manage and maintain internal relations and engagements with the various work streams for the successful delivery and execution of Projects.
- Delivery of Projects to agreed SLAs
- Identify and satisfy customer requirements and needs
- Identify opportunities to delivery projects to meet unrealised and unstated needs
- Deliver Projects according to customers specifications and timelines
FINANCIAL
- Manage all projects in accordance with the project and fee budget
- Compilation of and adherence to departmental and regional budgets
- Ensure that Projects are delivered in accordance with agreed spend plans
- Accurate cash flow management and forecasting of projects (Ensure balance of expenses with actual expenses).
- Ensure projects are closed financially
BUSINESS PROCESSES
- Adherence and implementation of all relevant Project Management and Business processes
- Identification and implementation of value improvement in current policies, procedures and processes
- Generated reports and communication via various systems
- Resource Management
- Adherence to all SHE, Quality and Risk Management processes
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Qualification in Project Management and or a Formal Tertiary qualification in either of the following; Building, Construction Management, Quantity Surveying, (Electrical Civil or Mechanical).
- Professional Registration with recognized Project Management or Engineering Association will be advantageous
- Code 8 License
- At least 3 years related experience, and sound knowledge of project management principles
- MS Office, SAP and MS Projects / Related Project Management Software
- Knowledge of Health & Safety Training and OHS Act
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
About The Employer:
Join a large and stable company and utilise your project management skills.