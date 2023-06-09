React Native/Full Stack Mobile Developer (CPT/JHB/Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

ONE of Southern Africa’s leading Digital Publishers seeks the coding talents of a highly versatile React Native/Full Stack Mobile Developer to join its team in developing high profile, native apps dedicated to creating and sustaining uniquely African online and mobile communities. In collaboration with a talent Dev team and Product Owners, you will work on exciting projects to help deliver sound, technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users across the web and mobile space. Applicants will require a BSc./BTech Degree in Computer Science/IT, MUST-HAVE at least 3 years’ Development work experience including proficiency with tech tools React/React Native, iOS, Android, XML, JSON, REST, JIRA, Azure DevOps, HTML, CSS & JavaScript.

DUTIES:

Work on and contribute to the growth of a suite of mobile applications.

Conduct peer reviews, ensuring strict adherence to team-agreed best practices and styles.

Contribute to collaborative team discussions to continually improve our codebase and SDLC.

Work closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business.

Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences, the exciting stuff!

Conduct research and do proof of concept.

Perform Unit Testing.

Estimate on development efforts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A BSc or BTech in Computer Science / IT.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a Must Have.

React or React-Native experience and knowledge.

Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs.

Native Mobile Development experience (iOS or Android) is essential.

Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e., Product Managers, UX/UI Designers, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business.

Experience with XML, JSON, REST.

Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e., JIRA, Azure DevOps.

HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience.

Advantageous –

An understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication.

Experience in React functional components.

TypeScript.

Web Service Design, C# & SQL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams.

COMMENTS:

