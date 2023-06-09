SAP Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP Developer-Central Finance. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Central Finance (CFIN) integration experience is essential

SAP FI

S4 Hana

SAP ABAP

IT Operations lifecycle management (consulting / operations, coordination)

DEVOPS consulting

Build / release management

Code remediation

IDOC monitoring

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Development ABAP

SAP FICO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

