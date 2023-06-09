Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP Developer-Central Finance. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Central Finance (CFIN) integration experience is essential
- SAP FI
- S4 Hana
- SAP ABAP
- IT Operations lifecycle management (consulting / operations, coordination)
- DEVOPS consulting
- Build / release management
- Code remediation
- IDOC monitoring
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- Development ABAP
- SAP FICO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years