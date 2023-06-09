SAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 9, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a SAP Developer-Central Finance. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Central Finance (CFIN) integration experience is essential
  • SAP FI
  • S4 Hana
  • SAP ABAP
  • IT Operations lifecycle management (consulting / operations, coordination)
  • DEVOPS consulting
  • Build / release management
  • Code remediation
  • IDOC monitoring

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • Development ABAP
  • SAP FICO

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

