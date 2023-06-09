Security Engineer at NOV – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

ICS Security Engineer

NOV is seeking a self-motivated ICS Security Engineer to join the Rig Technologies team. The successful candidate will work directly with technical leaders across the digital products group in the selection, deployment, and validation of cybersecurity controls to reduce exposure and ensure security and compliance requirements are maintained.

The position also entails analyzing our product groups’ network designs and software implementations as specified for our customer’s requirements. This position will ensure that controls are relevant, properly documented, and maintained for associated products and services.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborate internally and externally with business organizations to create solutions meeting our customer needs while minimizing Cyber security risks.

Guide technical leaders and business functions on OT network architecture, Compliance, and security-related matters.

Develop, document, and execute cybersecurity execution plans and schedules.

Triage and address security alerts reported by OT security systems

Continually develop OT vulnerability and remediation capability to drive faster patching and mitigation cycles

Evaluate and make recommendations to continuously improve the cybersecurity posture of digital products.

Analyze network designs and software implementation

Proactively identify risks and active threats to the OT systems, and applications

Perform incident response tasks including evidence preservation, forensics, and malware/exploit analysis

Participate in developing and implementing new products to ensure the design and functionality required to support security and compliance.

Develop and maintain cyber security technical documentation and guidelines.

Conduct OT security workshops and awareness training sessions as required.

Perform other work-related tasks as assigned.

Comply with all NOV Company and HSE policies and procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Cyber Security, or related field.

Security or OT-related certifications are strongly desired. CISSP, CISA, CISM, CRISC, and/or other information security-related certifications also a plus.

3 years of work experience in information security or compliance frameworks.

Knowledge of design, deployment, and assessment of DCS/SCADA systems.

Experience with PLCs (Allen Bradley, Siemens, Wago), Embedded Windows, Embedded Linux, and RTOS control systems.

Experience with industrial network protocols such as Modbus, PROFINET, OPC, EtherCAT.

Experience with Windows Servers, Linux/UNIX, enterprise anti-virus, endpoint security, application whitelisting technologies, SIEM, logging configurations, IDS/IPS, authentication methods, TCP/IP, packet capture, and analysis

Desired Skills:

System security

Cyber Security

Security Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Every day, the oil and gas industry’s best minds put more than 150 years of experience to work to help our customers achieve lasting success.

We Power the Industry that Powers the World

Throughout every region in the world and across every area of drilling and production, our family of companies has provided the technical expertise, advanced equipment, and operational support necessary for success-now and in the future.

Global Family

We are a global family of thousands of individuals, working as one team to create a lasting impact for ourselves, our customers, and the communities where we live and work.

Purposeful Innovation

Through purposeful business innovation, product creation, and service delivery, we are driven to power the industry that powers the world better.

Service Above All

This drives us to anticipate our customers’ needs and work with them to deliver the finest products and services on time and on budget.

OFFER:

Competitive salary and benefits

13thCheque

Opportunity to work in a multi-national organisation

Career growth and development opportunities

CLOSING DATE 21 JUNE 2023

