Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for creating solutions that meet the business needs. You will work with various stakeholders to help define the business requirements and ensure they are being met in an efficient manner. You will also be tasked with creating reports that are aligned to the company’s strategic objectives and conducting analysis of data from multiple sources such as ERP or Salesforce CRM systems.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing or related field required.

8 years of business analysis experience, with a strong background in IT and Business Process Management required.

Required experience in the Business Analysis competency with previous experience of services/projects delivered in a multi-national enterprise.

Previous experience of GxP and computer systems validation

Sufficient knowledge of the ServiceNow platform preferred.

Knowledge of electronic quality management systems preferred.

Basic Understanding of ITIL Processes

Requirements

Understand CSV and prepare for relevant GxP activities.

Prepare activities for operational take-on of the solution during the various phases of implementation Engage various teams to ensure that the service design is correctly implemented.

Ensure solution implementation caters for all business requirements.

Ensure that all business requirements are continuously reviewed and updated if required during the lifecycle of the project.

Be able to facilitate workshops for information Gathering.

Benefit realization documentation against the Business Case

Give input to all relevant project activities related towards project success are successfully captured in relevant project artefacts.

Ensure that validation of system is done in accordance with qualification guideline and all activities are completed in accordance with the agreed validation methodology.

Ensure systems integration activities are identified, agreed, captured, and successfully implemented Ensure relevant platform activities (ServiceNow) are identified and the impact thereof understood, captured, and agreed by the ServiceNow platform team.

Key integration to ServiceNow as the source for all IT activities

Work with Service Providers, supplier, and other consultants in Group Digital Technology

Desired Skills:

BUSINESS

ANALYST

GXP

