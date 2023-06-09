Senior Business Analyst (SAP) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing and supporting the implementation of new systems within our business. You will use your financial modelling experience to support strategic initiatives by understanding how these affect the overall performance of the business. You will analyses large volumes of data to understand where we are now and make recommendations on future areas that need attention.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or a related field required.

SAP certification in one of the following modules: FI, CO, MM, HR

5 years’ experience in business analysis with any of these modules

At least 2 years of experience in business analysis in an SAP environment

Proficiency in business process design and implementation

Experience as a member of a project team pursuant to software development

Intermediate proficiency in MS Office usage (excel, Word etc.)

Requirements

Experience as a member of a project team pursuant to software development

Coordinate development, testing and implementation of solution.

Interface between IT support team and Business

Participate in Management meetings as system and business process representative.

Take ownership of any IT or system related issue that may threaten the SAP Concur system.

Join working teams (IT, Finance, HR, and PUD) as SAP Concur system representative.

Technical research of root cause of problems in SAP Concur and related business processes.

Development and thorough documentation of sustainable solution in a manner that it can be implemented and maintained.

Desired Skills:

SAP

BUSINESS

ANALYST

Learn more/Apply for this position