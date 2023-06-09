Senior Developer

Jun 9, 2023

Job Summary
We’re seeking a dedicated Senior Developer to join our Cape Town office. This role will play a pivotal part in the design, development, and deployment of our AI system, currently at the MVP stage. The candidate should have extensive experience in full-stack development, with particular expertise in React, TypeScript, Node.js, and PostgreSQL.
Responsibilities

  • Participate in all stages of software development – from design and development to testing and deployment of our AI system.
  • Write high-quality, maintainable code that adheres to our standards.
  • Collaborate with the Tech Lead and other team members to make design and architectural decisions.
  • Help in mentoring junior developers and promoting software best practices.
  • Contribute positively to the team dynamic and foster a collaborative work environment.

Qualifications

  • Proven experience as a Senior Developer or similar role.
  • Proficiency in React (Next.js), Typescript, Node.js, PostgreSQL.
  • Experience in working with Azure services.
  • Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and a team-oriented mindset.

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position