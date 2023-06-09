Senior Developer

Job Summary

We’re seeking a dedicated Senior Developer to join our Cape Town office. This role will play a pivotal part in the design, development, and deployment of our AI system, currently at the MVP stage. The candidate should have extensive experience in full-stack development, with particular expertise in React, TypeScript, Node.js, and PostgreSQL.

Responsibilities

Participate in all stages of software development – from design and development to testing and deployment of our AI system.

Write high-quality, maintainable code that adheres to our standards.

Collaborate with the Tech Lead and other team members to make design and architectural decisions.

Help in mentoring junior developers and promoting software best practices.

Contribute positively to the team dynamic and foster a collaborative work environment.

Qualifications

Proven experience as a Senior Developer or similar role.

Proficiency in React (Next.js), Typescript, Node.js, PostgreSQL.

Experience in working with Azure services.

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and a team-oriented mindset.

Desired Skills:

NodeJS

PostgresSQL

React

